Charles Bonomo Sells 24,211 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MSM opened at $76.89 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $36,612,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $22,724,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $13,431,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $12,402,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 166,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

