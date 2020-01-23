Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 209,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,724. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 441,221 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

