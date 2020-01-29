Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 441,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 1,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -0.58. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

