Charles E. Price Sells 9,000 Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Charah Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. First Analysis lowered their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 114,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

