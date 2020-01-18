Charles J. Meyers Sells 5,562 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $588.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $357.35 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $573.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 652,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,806,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 283.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

