Charles Jeffrey Gray Sells 10,271 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TER opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $452,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $575,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Teradyne by 22.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

