Charles R. Schwab Sells 220,000 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

