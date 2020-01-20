Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Receives $163.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE:CRL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.78. 497,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.90 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $116.24 and a twelve month high of $161.39.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $205,707.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,738.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

