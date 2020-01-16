Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.26

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.26 and last traded at $159.69, with a volume of 14095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.10.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $205,707.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,738.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

