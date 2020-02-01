Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $15,448,118.40 in Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

