Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 280,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

