Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $48.34 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

