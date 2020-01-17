Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $49.00 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

