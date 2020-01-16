Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 350

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

CAY stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 330 ($4.34). 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481. The company has a market cap of $167.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 319.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. Charles Stanley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.76 ($4.55).

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

