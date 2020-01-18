Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Insider Ben Money Coutts Buys 33 Shares

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts bought 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £103.62 ($136.31).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Ben Money Coutts bought 46 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($197.26).

CAY opened at GBX 322 ($4.24) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 319.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.76 ($4.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $163.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

