Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $459.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $464.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,365. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $279.33 and a 1 year high of $517.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Charter Communications by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 190,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

