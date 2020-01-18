Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $540.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $500.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHTR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.76.

CHTR traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $502.73. 2,226,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.04. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $279.33 and a 12 month high of $517.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

