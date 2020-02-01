Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHTR opened at $517.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.11. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $319.30 and a 1-year high of $521.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.18.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

