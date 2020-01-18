Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $6.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $502.73. 2,226,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,525. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $279.33 and a 1-year high of $517.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

