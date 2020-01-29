Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Trading Down 0.7%

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$5.64 ($4.00) and last traded at A$5.64 ($4.00), 1,150,250 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.68 ($4.03).

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$5.50.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.06%.

About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW)

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

