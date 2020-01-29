Chartwell Retirement Residences to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CSH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)