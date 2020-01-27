Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $826.34 million, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,783,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

