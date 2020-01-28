Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $542.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report sales of $542.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.00 million and the highest is $548.70 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $525.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.77. 941,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $105.13 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

