Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Up 8.9% in December

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 876,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.79. 639,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,689. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $104.22 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

