Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.37-1.43 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.25-6.65 EPS.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.31 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

