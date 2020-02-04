Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.72 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-6.65 EPS.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.12. 39,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.77. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.71.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

