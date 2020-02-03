Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.25-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.25-6.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. OTR Global reiterated a negative rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $105.13 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

