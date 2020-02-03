Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.37-1.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,729. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.82. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $105.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

