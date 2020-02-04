Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.37-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.43 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-6.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Barclays reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.04. The stock had a trading volume of 42,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

