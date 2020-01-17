Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.15. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 76,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,114,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

