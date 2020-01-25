Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Up 2.6%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00, 403,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 299,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CKPT. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes