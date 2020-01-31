Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.91, 200,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 269,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index