Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cheetah Mobile Inc. engages in developing Internet security software. The Company operates a platform that offers mission critical applications for its users and global content distribution channels. Its mission critical applications include Clean Master; Battery Doctor; Duba Anti-virus; Cheetah Browser; Photo Grid and Antutu Benchmark. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $571.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 97.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

