Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Director Marne L. Levine Sells 13,125 Shares

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Director Marne L. Levine sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $562,406.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $790,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -358.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 271,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

