Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 473.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. Chegg has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $204,835.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 305,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 22,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $927,319.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,692,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 781,015 shares of company stock worth $28,538,229 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chegg by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

