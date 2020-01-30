Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) Shares Down 16.4%

Chelverton Growth Trust plc (LON:CGW) traded down 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.53), 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.82 ($0.63).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

About Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW)

Chelverton Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the official list and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalization at the time of investment of up to 50 million pounds. The Company invests in securities of publicly quoted the United Kingdom companies, though it may invest in unquoted securities.

