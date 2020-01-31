Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Chemed in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.32 EPS.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.25.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $481.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Chemed has a 12 month low of $293.40 and a 12 month high of $486.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $42,053,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,780 shares of company stock worth $4,697,006. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

