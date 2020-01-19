Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Trading Down 15%

Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) shares traded down 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89, 101,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 192,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Chemesis International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CADMF)

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It provides various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alchohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

