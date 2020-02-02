ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce sales of $9.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $35.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $36.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.24 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $39,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,434 shares in the company, valued at $797,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $743,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock worth $45,321,857. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 389,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,240. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.28. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $44.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com