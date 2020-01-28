ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $9,819,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,955.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $39,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 260,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

