ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Sells $55,396.00 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $55,396.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 77,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CCXI stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

