ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $43.22, approximately 65,841 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 743,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $39,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,161,538 shares of company stock worth $37,814,838. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

