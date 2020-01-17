Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Update

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,370,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 17,390,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CC opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.55. Chemours has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 58.38%. Chemours’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

