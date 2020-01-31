Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.60. 862,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59. The company has a market cap of $888.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

