Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.66

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as high as $11.15. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 708,420 shares.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

