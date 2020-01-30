Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Trading Down 7%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.83 and last traded at C$10.09, 732,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 365% from the average session volume of 157,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.68. The firm has a market cap of $957.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?