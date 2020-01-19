Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 653.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

