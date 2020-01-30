Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Chemung Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index