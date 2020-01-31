Chemung Financial Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Chemung Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemung Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

CHMG opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

