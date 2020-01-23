Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.00. 558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

CHMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

